Officials with the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday evening, March 19, that they are suspending water-related activities at White Rock Lake Park until further notice, due to a sanitary sewage overflow in Plano that has affected White Rock Creek and White Rock Lake.

According to the announcement released shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, “To protect public health, park officials advise residents and park visitors not to fish or enter the water because of elevated bacterial levels found in the creek and lake.

“In addition,” the statement continues, “recreational boaters and rowing and yacht clubs will discontinue their activities and water operations.”

Parks and Recreation officials said they will remain in communication with Dallas Water Utilities to actively monitor water conditions and treatments, and that they will post regular updates regarding when water-related activities can resume.

— Tammye Nash