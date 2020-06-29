The Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum had both announced plans to reopen in early July, but those plans have been derailed in light of the governor’s recent order and spikes in North Texas’ cases of coronavirus. Both museums are also working with the other Downtown museums — the Dallas Museum of Art, the Crow Museum of Asian Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center and the Sixth Floor Museum — to coordinate the safest time to reopen.

Here is their joint statement:

Given the spike in COVID-19 cases in Dallas County and the rollback of the State’s phased reopening, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum have decided to pause plans to reopen in early July. Though we have created rigorous guidelines and best practices to ensure that we reopen the museums safely and protect our staff and visitors, we are part of a larger community. We believe it is important to support Governor Abbott’s, Mayor Johnson’s and Judge Jenkins’ appeals for Texans to stay home, if at all possible, to be good community partners and neighbors. While museums are still allowed to be open at 50% capacity, we believe a temporary delay in reopening is the most appropriate demonstration of our shared responsibility. The Perot Museum and the DHHRM are working in close coordination with the other museums in downtown Dallas, including the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, Crow Museum of Asian Art, and The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, to evaluate when we will reopen to the public.

— Arnold Wayne Jones