Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tonight has also issued a “Proclamation Declaring a Local State of Disaster” in response to evidence of community spread of COVID-19 within the city of Dallas. The proclamation authorizes the Dallas city manager to “restrict gatherings within the city limits to no more than 500 people and to require that all public, private and commercial labs report the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on a daily basis to the city,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

The proclamation also gives the city manager the authority to “quickly enact other measures intended to protect the health and welfare of the public.”

Johnson said that “Given the evidence of community spread of COVID-19, this was a necessary step that gives the city the authority to do what it needs to do to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of our residents. We must do all that we can to slow the spread of the coronavirus and prevent serious illness and deaths in our city.”

The press release notes that Johnson issued the proclamation “in consultation” with Dallas County officials, and that the county is the public health authority for Dallas and other cities within the county.

As did County Judge Clay Jenkins’ disaster proclamation, also issued tonight, Johnson’s proclamation goes into effect immediately and will expire in seven days unless renewed by the Dallas City Council.

Johnson has called a special meeting of the city council for Wednesday, March 18, to discuss the city and the county’s COVID-19 response and preparations, and Johnson has said he intends to put renewal of the disaster proclamation on the agenda for that meeting.

Johnson will also hold a press conference tomorrow morning (Friday, March 13), at 10 am. In the Dallas City Hall Flag Room.