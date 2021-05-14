Dallas Love Field launches a new podcast on June 1 titled Lead With Love. Rather than a traditional host, it will feature a conversation between multiple voices of Dallas discussing ways that strong leadership, respect of diversity and inclusion, and celebration of local culture make a difference in the community. The show’s guests will converse and answer audience questions in a 30-minute lunchtime discussion.

The first season kicks off on June 1 at 12:30 p.m. and can be watched live on Love Field’s social media on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Viewers will be encouraged to asked questions. Each show will be recorded and the podcast will available later on Apple Podcast, Spotify and iHeartRadio.

Click here to hear the pilot episode that aired in February. The show features Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, and Tex Moton, graffiti artist and muralist who designed the 2019 City Edition Mavs’ uniforms and Dallas Love Field’s Parking Garage C and terminal murals emblazoned with the Mavericks’ theme and “rowdy” messages.

The Summer 2021 schedule (subject to change):

June 1 (Episode 2): James Faust, artistic director of the Dallas Film Society and Dallas International Film Festival, and Barak Epstein, owner of Aviation Cinema, which operates the Texas Theater, and co-founder of the Oak Cliff Film Festival

June 15 (Episode 3): Kevin Sherrington, sports columnist, The Dallas Morning News

June 29 (Episode 4): Anthony Hill, head of regional partnerships for UberEats, and podcast host of “Legacy is More,” and Sterling Melville, senior strategy manager at Pepsico and president of The Melville Family Foundation

July 13 (Episode 5): Veletta Lill, former executive director of the Dallas Arts District

July 27 (Episode 6): Dr. Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas ISD

Aug. 10 (Episode 7): Sheri Crosby Wheeler, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, Fossil Group, Inc.

Aug. 24 (Episode 8): Randall White, founder, 24HourDallas, and Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson, chief of economic development & neighborhood services, City of Dallas

Sept. 7 (Episode 9): Jason Roberts, founder of Better Block, urban planner, restaurateur, civic activist.

— David Taffet