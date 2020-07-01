Since the spread of COVID-19, the cost to the Dallas cultural infrastructure has been seriously ravaged in terms of money, jobs and, more directly, the health of the city, a new report finds.

The report, compiled and released by TACA, the Dallas Arts District and DACAC, reports on surveys conducted during the first 80 days or so of the pandemic. Among its findings:

• The Dallas nonprofit community has suffered $33.65 million in financial losses.

• At least 649 staff and artists have been furloughed or laid off.

• Performing arts organizations canceled or postponed at least 804 live performances.

• Visual arts groups have collectively closed 747 attendance days.

• The losses will continue to soar, affecting groups of every size and genre.

“These survey findings reflect the significant damage the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the arts community in Dallas,” said Terry D. Loftis, TACA’s executive director. “When we fielded the survey, we anticipated the results would bring that impact to light, but these finds are truly staggering. The Dallas creative community has been impacted in ways we might never have anticipated, and without private and civic investment, we’ll be challenged to reverse the damage caused by the pandemic, affecting our community as a whole, artists, arts organizations, and audiences for the long term.”

Millions of dollars in lost revenue to the city tax base will also affect the arts to the detriment. The nonprofit arts sector generates close to a billion dollars in economic impact, supporting 13,000 jobs and fueling $45 million in tax revenues, according to a 2015 study.

The survey does not appear to cover all of North Texas, but Dallas in particular. Some theaters plan to reopen later this month.

“The arts sector is made up of small businesses and an important part of our city’s economy,” said Joanna St. Angelo, president of the DACAC, a political advocacy group representing a wide range of the city’s cultural organizations. “We felt nobody had a handle on what was happening to our arts community. This study gave us a pulse rate, and right now the prognosis isn’t good.”

— Arnold Wayne Jones