Join Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano and city council members Omar Narvaez and Chad West as Dallas kicks off Pride on June 1.

The day begins at 10 a.m. as the trio raise the Dallas City Pride flag at Dallas Love Field. That event can be viewed on the Dallas Love Field Facebook page.

Then join in person as they raise the city’s flag at Dallas Police Headquarters, 1400 Botham Jean Blvd. at noon and again at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St. at 4 p.m.

The city Pride flag was designed last year by Tracy Nanthavongsa and purchased through donations. The city council approved his design unanimously and voted to fly it each year outside city hall during June.

This year, the city council voted to also fly the flag at city-owned property around Dallas. That includes Dallas Police Headquarters and Dallas Love Field.

— David Taffet