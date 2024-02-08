Dallas Hope Charities hosts its third Chip In For Hope: Topgolf fundraiser at Topgolf Dallas, 8787 Park Lane on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m.

Guests will step back in time to this year’s theme of Roaring 20s to enjoy an experience complete with themed decor. Costumes encouraged. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the TopContender competition, vie for exclusive auction items, and connect with community leaders, businesses, and individuals passionate about making a difference.

Chip In For Hope is open to individuals and groups with various sponsorship opportunities available for businesses and organizations looking to support DHC.

DHC supports Dallas’ LGBTQ community by providing food, shelter and services that instill dignity, stability and hope for all.

“Our Chip In For Hope event at Topgolf is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of unity, compassion, and the power of community coming together to support our LGBTQIA+ youth,” said DHC CEO Tamika Perry. “We’re thrilled to bring people together in the spirit of giving, knowing that every swing, bid, and conversation helps provide vital resources and hope for those in need.”

To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, click here.

— David Taffet