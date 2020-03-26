A TeleTown Hall meeting for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 will be held at 6 p.m. today (Thursday, March 26) during which council members and city staff will provide updates on resources available to small and local businesses.

Participants can register before the call by clicking HERE. Residents can also listen in live on the call by dialing 1-888-400-1932 (English) or 1-888-400-9342 (Spanish).

This is not an official meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on COVID- 19 Economic Recovery and Assistance and no action will be taken.Residents are encouraged to visit THIS WEBSITE to access current resources regarding the city’s ongoing efforts to assist local and small businesses with COVID-19 recovery.

— Tammye Nash