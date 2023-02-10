Past Queer Off winners, from left, Fauxbia, Porter Bella Graves, Trisha Delish, Queer Off founder and host Kylee O’Hara Fatale, Kendrix Kyle and Salem Moon at Dallas Pride (Photo courtesy Fatale)

Filled with local talent, ‘The Queer Off’ season six is up and running

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

This past Wednesday, Kylee O’Hara Fatale stepped back into her hosting duties at Sue Ellen’s to launch of season six of her talent show, The Queer Off. With 16 contestants this season, the elimination-style show features locals displaying an array of talents.

In short, sure — there’s drag here. But this ain’t no Drag Race.

“Sure, there are Drag Race-style challenges, but this is like no other show ever,” Fatale (nee Timothy Sherwood) said by phone before the season premiere. “The key word here is ‘queer,’ and we feature the best up-and-coming talent of queer artists.”

The show continues at Sue Ellen’s for a total of 12 weeks from last Wednesday.

The contest has featured drag kings and queens, dancers, singers and more of all genders and orientations practicing queer arts, as Fatale describes it.

But she also wants to establish a space that’s out of the box as well. As a performer — and the current Miss Gay Texas America — drag is a big part of Fatale’s career. And since she is host of The Queer Off as well as its producer and owner, drag is a big part of The Queer Offand among its contestants.

But Fatale sees drag as something beyond the usual glitz and glam. And she wants to feature all degrees of drag in the show.

“This show establishes an originality away from most drag,” she said. “I don’t want The Queer Offto perpetuate any stereotype of drag. What makes this show so unique is that we go away from any drag that is ‘supposed to be this’ and showcase entertainers in new lights. It’s actually amazing,” she said.

Most people may define drag as a cisgender man dressed as a woman. In this show, Fatale has featured trans men in drag, cis women in drag and even had some straight entertainers dress it up.

When Fatale first started, she felt her drag wasn’t perceived well and that she got pushback from older queens who would tell her how it “should be done.” That left an impression on Fatale — one that would echo in The Queer Off.

“That pushed me away from the main drag scene. I was doing this differently than other queens. As I matured and even started doing pageant shows, I didn’t want anyone to feel what I felt,” she said. “I did this to create a platform where entertainers can be their authentic selves. If I had that same opportunity, I’d have had a different outlook then.”

After prospective contestants go through the application process and are selected, the final cast is whittled down to a dozen to 16 who will compete in weekly challenges before the panel of judges. That panel includes Rocky Tacoma, Jenna Skyy and Barbie Davenport along with the occasional guest judge.

Although the contestants represent a range of talents, the tasks each week work to help each performer be more well-rounded one. Plus, the challenges vary so that contestants can all play to their strengths.

For Fatale, this is how the competition can be balanced.

“Every challenge is set up to test various abilities of performing — from public speaking to comedy, some fashion. There are dance and singing challenges. It can be an equal playing field, no matter what,” she said.

Of course, the winner of The Queer Off gets a cash prize among other winnings, but Fatale is keeping this one a bit under wraps. Last season’s winner took home $5,000. This year — well, we’ll see.

“I will say this year’s prize is gonna be a little juicier because we’ve had a good amount of backing on this show. I will say that one of the prizes is $3,000 in facial services. I mean, I want that!” she exclaimed.

“Our goal is to be bigger and better every year.”

Beyond the fabulous prizes, what Fatale is most proud of about The Queer Offis the experience it offers its contestants, which this season will reach 100 total through all its seasons. which even included an All-stars version.

“I am so proud of The Queer Off, but what I really love is seeing the growth and what happens to people after the experience,” Fatale said. “I’ve seen them go on to book more shows and put their talents out there. I’m so glad that we have fans who have followed us and gotten wild about it and have stayed so dedicated to it.”

Watch The Queer Off at 9 p.m. every Wednesday through May 24 at Sue Ellen’s. Follow the show at @TheQueerOff.