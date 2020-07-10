Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector John Ames has just announced that his office is closed to the public for face-to-face transactions until further notice, in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ames’ office sent out the following email today (Friday, July 10):

“In the interest of public health, all Dallas County Tax Office locations are closed to the public for face-to face transactions until further notice. We encourage our customers to take advantage of processing their vehicle registrations and property tax payments online at DallasCounty.org/Tax from the convenience of their own home or mobile devices.

“Our neighborhood grocery partners are also processing current vehicle registrations after a valid inspection.

“Motor Vehicle Services

“Dallas County citizens can renew their motor vehicle registrations online at DallasCounty.org/Tax. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) worked with Gov. Greg Abbott to temporarily waive certain requirements for vehicle registration, vehicle titling and disabled parking placards. For more information, you can visit the TxDMV website at TxDMV.gov. This waiver remains in place at this time.

“Property Tax Payments

“Dallas County citizens can pay online with an eCheck, for no additional fee, at DallasCounty.org/Tax. They can also continue using their MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express credit and debit cards at the same site or pay property taxes by phone through JP Morgan Chase Bank at 866-863-8323 (English) or 866-361-1741 (Español). All credit and debit card transactions are subject to Chase Bank convenience fees. As always, you can mail your tax payments to P.O. Box 139066, Dallas, TX 75313-9066.

“The Dallas County Tax Office’s Customer Care Center is available to assist taxpayers with questions regarding property taxes, motor vehicle registrations and title concerns Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 214-653-7811.

“Mr. Ames encouraged, ‘Please visit us at DallasCounty.org/Tax for additional information. We know this is a difficult time for all our residents and we are working diligently to make sure that all our services have an alternate process while we are closed to the public for face-to-face transactions. As always, we look forward to serving your needs.”

— Tammye Nash