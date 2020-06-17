Without the usual fanfare and packed Commissioners Court chamber, Dallas County commissioners declared June Pride Month by a 5-0 vote. The resolution was written by County Commissioner Theresa Daniel and seconded by Commissioner Elba Garcia and was accepted remotely for the community by Dallas Gay and Lesbian Alliance President Patti Fink and Stonewall Dallas President Brandon Vance.

Here’s the text of the proclamation:

ORDER NO. 2020-0582

DATE: JUNE 16, 2020

STATE OF TEXAS §

COUNTY OF DALLAS §

BE IT REMEMBERED, at a regular meeting of the Commissioners Court of Dallas County, Texas, held on the

16th day of June 2020 on a motion made by Dr. Theresa M. Daniel, Commissioner of District 1 and seconded by Dr. Elba Garcia, Commissioner of District 4, the following Resolution was adopted:

WHEREAS, June is recognized as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month commemorating the riots at the Stonewall Inn in New York. The riots occurred on June 28, 1969 in opposition to police harassment and what followed marked the beginning of the modern LGBTQ rights movement; and

WHEREAS, The LGBTQ community is well acquainted with times of civil unrest with the Stonewall riots and pandemic with the HIV/AIDS crisis, the community is resilient and knows that progress often comes after times of strife; and

WHEREAS, This month we celebrate the 5th anniversary of the historic Obergefell v. Hodges ruling issued June 26th, 2015, when the Supreme Court recognized that all citizens have the constitutional right to marriage. Dallas County was proud to be one of the first Texas counties to perform ceremonies and had couples travel from nearby counties to Dallas in order to be married; and

WHEREAS, Individuals who are LGBTQ reside in every neighborhood in Dallas County, and are from all faiths, races, national origins, socioeconomic statuses, education levels, employment fields and political beliefs; and

WHEREAS, LGBTQ people are particularly vulnerable as a marginalized community. LGBTQ youth are at an increased risk of suicide, homelessness and becoming victims of bullying and violence; transgender individuals, particularly transgender people of color, face a disproportionately high risk of becoming victims of violent hate crimes; and

WHEREAS, There is still much work to be done toward true equality and Dallas County continues to strive for a safe and welcoming environment to all residents and employees, and ensure that all are provided every right and privilege as residents of Dallas County.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Dallas County Commissioners Court does hereby proclaim the month of June 2020 as LGBTQ Pride Month.

DONE IN OPEN COURT this the 16th day of June, 2020.

Clay Lewis Jenkins, County Judge

Dr. Theresa M. Daniel, District 1

J.J. Koch, District 2

John Wiley Price, District 3

Dr. Elba Garcia, District 4