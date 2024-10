Early voting in Texas runs from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1.

Polls are open:

Oct. 21-25: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 26: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 27: Noon-6 p.m.

Oct. 28-Nov. 1: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election day Nov. 5: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

One of the busiest locations on the opening morning of early voting is the Oak Lawn Branch Library.

Click here for a complete list of Dallas County early voting locations:

Joint-Special-Election-Early-Voting-Vote-Center-Locations-05042024

— David Taffet