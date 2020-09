If you are over the age of 65 or disabled, you are entitled to a mail-in ballot under Texas law. Mail-in voting has not been extended to anyone uncomfortable with voting in person during the pandemic.

Anyone over the age of 65 or anyone identified by the voter registration office as disabled should have received a trifold mailer over the last week.

If not and you would like a mail-in ballot, contact 844-898-6837 or visit MyTexasVotes.com.

— David Taffet