In an email, County Judge Clay Jenkins announced the first case of corona virus in Dallas County. This is the release sent by the county:

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported the first presumptive positive case of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. The individual is a 77-year-old out-of-state traveler with extensive travel history and is being treated at a Dallas-area hospital. The individual was immediately identified and isolated at the hospital and appropriate personal protective equipment was worn by hospital personnel.

“Cases of COVID-19 in the 9th largest county and the 4th most populous metropolitan area in the country were not unexpected. This test result is considered a presumptive positive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DCHHS has completed contract tracing and has directly notified anyone who was in close contact with the individual while they were in Texas,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

City of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson added, “The City of Dallas has been making preparations for COVID-19 for weeks, and we are in daily communication with our partners. I remain confident in our collective ability to handle these cases.

“Right now, Dallas residents should practice preventive measures. All of our residents should listen to the advice of public health professionals and take precautions, such as washing your hands thoroughly, avoiding contact with people who are sick, and staying home when ill.”

Dallas County will not release further information about the patient to protect their privacy. Additionally, information about the location of the patient will not be released.

Judge Jenkins added, “Know that we are vigilant in our response, dedicated to your safety, and committed to getting you pertinent information in a timely and transparent matter.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

