Council Member Omar Narvaez, in partnership with the Dallas County Health and Human Services, is hosting pop-up vaccination events in District 6, starting Thursday, Nov. 9. These events provide free COVID-19 and flu vaccinations for adults and children, with the added incentive of a $25 Walmart gift card for COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Narvaez said, “I am pleased to partner with the Dallas County Health and Human Services to bring more COVID-19 and flu vaccinations to District 6. Getting the updated booster is important especially with the upcoming Holiday season fast approaching.”

The three vaccination events are

Thursday, Nov. 9, from 3-6 p.m. at Brother Bills Helping Hand, 3906 N. Westmoreland Road;

Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 4-7 p.m. at West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road, and

Thursday, Nov. 15, from 3-7 p.m. at Bachman Recreation Center, 2750 Bachman Drive.

All three events offer COVID-19 booster doses and flu vaccines for children and adults. Those who have received a previous vaccine should bring their vaccination card. No advance registration is required.

— Tammye Nash