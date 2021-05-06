The city of Dallas will offer free vaccines to protect against COVID-19 this weekend. The Moderna vaccine is the one that will be administered and no appointments are necessary.

Here are times and locations:

May 7-8: Galleria Dallas (Ice Rink Level), 13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240 — 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

May 7: Omni Hotel, 555 S Lamar St. — 6 a.m.-9 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Note: this event is intended to help vaccinate downtown hospitality workers.

May 8: Valenceo @ Midtown Apartments, 7222 Fair Oaks Ave. — 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

May 8: Bx5 Apartments, 9669 Forest Lane — 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Dallas vaccination hub at The Potter’s House also remains open with no appointment needed.

And Dallas is continuing its in-home vaccination program to reach homebound residents. To schedule an in-home vaccination, residents can email mobilevaccine@dallascityhall.com.

— David Taffet