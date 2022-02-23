The Lambda Legal board of directors has elected Lauren Mutti of Dallas as its newchair, officials announced this week. Mutti is an expert in labor and discrimination law, and she previously served as a vice chair of the board.

Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings said Mutti has been “an invaluable member of our board for nearly four years, playing a vital role in the development of Lambda’s new strategic plan as co-chair of our Strategic Planning Committee. We are thrilled to welcome [her] to her new role at the helm of our board, and we look forward to her leadership as we continue to advance the important mission of Lambda Legal.”

“Whether it’s equal rights in the workplace, securing access to health care, or protecting our youth — I’m committed to fighting for the full recognition of civil rights for LGBTQ Americans and everyone living with HIV in all areas of life,” Mutti said. “I’m honored to be leading Lambda Legal’s Board as we help steer this organization’s critical work.”

Mutti is senior vice president of labor and employment at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits where she manages a team that oversees the company’s collective bargaining and labor matters, as well as employment litigation and nation-wide training on employee discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

Mutti serves as the executive sponsor of the Cheers to Pride BRG at Southern Glazer’s.

Before joining Southern Glazer’s, Mutti was a partner at Jackson Walker LLP, where her practice focused on defending employers in both federal and state courts, as well as administrative proceedings. In her non-litigation practice, she advised and counseled employers on legal, compliance and risk management relating to employment and human resource issues.

Mutti holds a bachelor of arts from Yale University and a J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law. She lives in Dallas with her wife and their three children.

— Tammye Nash