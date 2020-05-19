The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will reopen starting on June 1, with the requirement of advance-purchase tickets timed to minimize the number of guests at any time.

Reservations will be made up to a week in advance in four-hour blocks, and a maximum of 1,000 guests per block will be allowed initially. Groups are limited to five or fewer and will wear colored wristbands. Parking spaces will be assigned to affect social distancing protocols, and attendees will be expected to maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and other guests. Facemasks will be required, and outside food is permitted.

— Arnold Wayne Jones