The Dog Days — so named because the dog star Sirius is prominent in the August sky — are upon us, and in Texas, that means Texas heat. So to motivate you to get out and about (safely), the Dallas Arboretum is offering $2 general admission to the garden, and only $5 parking, throughout the month. Among the attractions is Seward Johnson’s Celebrating the Familiar, an exhibit of 25 life-sized cast-bronze sculptures (through Sept. 7). And seated teas are back at Restaurant DeGolyer, Thursdays through Sundays (window food service is open all week at the Terrace Cafe). Reservations and pre-purchase are required at DallasArboretum.org.

— Arnold Wayne Jones