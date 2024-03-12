Crystal Waters, queen of 1990s dance music, will headline the 2024 MetroBall, with American Idol finalist David Hernandez opening and Paul Williams as Helen Holy hosting, organizers have announced.

MetroBall 17 happens Friday, June 7, at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

“MetroBall is the biggest fundraiser each year for the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund, so we are excited to bring this level of talent to our event, and we hope they might attract an even wider audience,” said Barry Robertson, president of the GDMAF board.

GDMAF Founder David Hearn added, “Our first MetroBall was held at TMC more than 20 years ago and had less than 75 attendees. It is exciting to see it grow into an event that now sees upwards of 700 people in attendance. AIDS may not get the attention it used to, but it still affects too many people today, and people with HIV/AIDS are living longer with the disease, creating a greater need for financial assistance than ever before.”

Over the past 28 years, GDMAF has raised more than $1.75 million to provide “desperately needed assistance for more than 4,750 people with HIV and AIDS across the DFW Metroplex,” organizers noted in a press release.

Robertson and Hearn said that although details are still being worked, MetroBall 17 promises to have “plenty for everyone” with the show and a silent auction featuring more than 100 items. And even those who can’t attend MetroBall can get in on the auction, they said.

“You can view and bid online at GDMAFAuction.org throughout the night until the auction closes at 10 p.m.,” according to the press release.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for $40. Tickets at the door will be $60. A limited number of VIP packages with Diamond Access Meet-and-Greet are also available. Find details online at GDMAF.org/MetroBall.

The Fairmont Hotel and the Warwick Melrose Hotel are both MetroBall 17 sponsors, and the Warwick Melrose is offering an exclusive rate of $210 a night plus taxes and fees from Thursday through Saturday night, June 6-8, for MetroBall attendees. Book your room by calling 214-521-5151 and requesting the MetroBall Room Block before May 16, or until the room block is sold out — whichever comes first,

Find the list of other MetroBall sponsors online at GDMAF.org/MetroBall.

— Tammye Nash