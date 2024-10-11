Miss LifeWalk 2023 Aunt Marge

Pageant’s 20th anniversary is this weekend

One of the most important things a drag queen can do is give back to her community, and the Miss LifeWalk pageant provides the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Miss LifeWalk was established 20 years ago as a celebratory counterpart to the AIDS 5k walk and fundraiser LifeWalk. The pageant is now a fundraiser for Prism Health North Texas, and the winner becomes an ambassador for the organization, using her platform to advocate and educate.

This year the event is being held on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Rose Room inside S4. There are VIP packages available for those planning to attend as well as sponsorships. All proceeds will go toward the healthcare programs and services provided by Prism Health, including STI testing and PrEP.

As for the event itself, it has everything you would expect from a drag queen competition:

Former Miss LifeWalk titleholders Betty SiSonnet and Marsha Dimes will host, and judges will be Prism Health CEO Dr. John Carlo, Turtle Creek Chorale Membership President Wes McCormack and North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tony Vedda are the judges.

There will be three rounds, including talent, question and performance segments.

In addition to enjoying the fierce competition, those attending will be able to chat with Prism staff members who will be there to answer questions and supply plenty of information on the organization’s services, which include primary care, behavioral health and a currently-expanding women’s health and pediatrics program.

“Prism’s goal is to bridge the gap and make sure everybody has access to health care,” said Kim Burgan, Prism’s chief marketing and development officer.

“We would love for everyone to come out and join us,” Burgan emphasized. While the event is a fundraiser, Burgan said that really it is more a celebration of all the success Prism has enjoyed in the last year.

The fun and camaraderie extend to the contestants as well. Miss LifeWalk 2022 Betty SiSonnet described the competition as an experience like no other.

“Everyone backstage is there for two reasons. The first is to have fun and celebrate all the work that Prism Health North Texas has done for our community. The second is to spread awareness,” she explained. “I was able to pour out myself on stage and the audience returned the love by embracing all that is Betty SiSonnet.”

“Competing in Miss LifeWalk allowed me to forge wonderful friendships, for which I am forever grateful,” SiSonnet added. To the queens competing this year she said, “The audience is there to cheer you on, creating an atmosphere filled with love and joy.”

Aunt Marge, Miss LifeWalk 2023, will be turning over her crown on Sunday. Her advice for those who will be competing is to “Be your best self.

“Don’t try to be like any other queen. We need you, and there’s no one else in the world like you.” she said, adding that her main mission is inspiring others to love themselves, live their truth and find happiness.

For tickets and more information, go to PHNTx.org/LifeWalk.