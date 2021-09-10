Rue 21 Doodle Print Jean Jacket

Summer’s fine and all, but in terms of fashion, autumn’s our time to shine

MIKEY ROX | Contributing Writer

Instagram @mikeyroxtravels

Need a pair of sneakers the squad will stan? Joggers that’ll bump that booty from a five to a dime? Get snatched and vibe all autumn long in these top-to-bottom pieces that’ll leave heads turnt and haters burnt.

Rue 21 Doodle Print Jean Jacket

Successful influencers let their looks do the talking, like with Rue 21’s Black Doodle Print Graffiti jean jacket, emblazoned with power phrases that include “Hu$tle,” “Self-Made,” and “All I Do Is Win” — because damn right ya do. $29, Rue21.com

Kengos Men’s Lace-Ups

With just five hand-assembled components, Kengos’ plant-based men’s lace-ups are designed for easy-breezy autumn walks in the woods and light-on-your-feet staycation strolls that contribute zero waste to the environment since the vegan shoes are recyclable once you’ve had your way with ’em. $98, Kengos.com

Public Rec Weekend Joggers

Slap some style on Public Rec’s French terry weekend joggers with a broken-in tee and patched denim jacket for a look poised for Saturday drag brunches with the boys. $88, PublicRec.com

Serengeti Sunglasses

You’re gonna need a pair of slick shades to scope the goods during grey sweatpants season, and the Serengeti Sport Collection is up to the challenge with its three-in-one organic lenses that combine spectral control, polarization and photochromic tech that together adapt, manage and control the light around you. $160-$260, Serengeti-Eyewear.com

Stolpen Sandalwood Watch

Featuring superior Japanese Miyota 2035 movement that offers absolute time-keeping precision, Stolpen’s handcrafted Sandalwood watch is a sharp and sophisticated second-date accessory, whether it’s wrapped around your wrist or resting on his nightstand. $129, ZeitholzWatches.com

Jack Adams Underwear

With dozens of styles to choose from — like thongs, jocks and, yes, even bottomless briefs for all you boys who need that bussy to breathe — it’s the practical and classic every-day-of-the-week Naked Fit bundles that’ll give you the most bang for your bucks, among other things. $196, JackAdamsUSA.com

Sprayground Travel Bundle

Replace your tattered, torn and well-worn luggage with Sprayground’s tasty seven-piece Henny Air to the Throne travel bundle, replete with a wallet, dopp kit, tote, duffle, carry-on, cross-body bag and backpack with bite. $625, Sprayground.com

Stormy Kromer Mackinaw Coat

Channel Bradley Thor’s stump-chopping TikTok energy in Stormy Kromer’s backwoodsy 100 percent virgin wool Mackinaw coat, featuring a five-button front and six pockets for stowing all your chilly-trick fucc boi essentials. $300, StormyKromer.com

Dushyant Tunics

Indian designer Dushyant Asthana — you may recognize his work from the second season of Making the Cut with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn — introduces Bombay-inspired tunics with West Coast vibes, like the Kameez in garment-dyed cameo pink, that can be dressed up or down depending on the sitch. $120, Dushyant.la

Champion Packable Jacket

Whether you’re headed to the gym for a quick sweat sesh or to your straight-ish buddy’s house for a platonic-ish cuddle sesh, Champion’s packable, all-over logo jacket in horizontal pinstripe will brave the wind and weather until you’re ready to get soakin’ wet. $41, Champion.com

Paul Stuart Men’s Cuff

Switch up your accessories game with complementing materials by pairing Paul Stuart’s sterling silver Torque cuff with fabric, wood, or glittering tennis bracelets for high-quality wrist candy that contrasts the toxic arm candy you’ve been totin’ around. $380, PaulStuart.com

Baobab Long-Sleeve Polo

Dubbed “the perfect polo” for its stay-flat collar, hidden microfiber cloth and eco-friendly fabrics, Baobab’s long-sleeve version also repels liquids and resists odors because we all know what a dirty boi you can be. $98, BaobabClothing.com

YGN T-shirt Turban

Ditch the do-rag for You Go Natural’s new men’s collection, which offers three styles of soft, supple T-shirt turbans that provide a close fit to keep waves, braids, and freshly twisted locs in tip-top (or DL bottom) shape. $35, YouGoNatural.com

Vincero Altitude Watch

Vincero’s 100 percent carbon neutral (and limited-edition) Altitude watch — with its Cordura band, blue lume face, 10 ATM water resistance, and black matte finish — is understated fashion meets sporty function that still manages to stand out. $215, VinceroCollective.com

Unbound Merino

Not only does Unbound Merino redefine lazy Saturday loungewear (they offer some of the most comfortable and asset flattering sweats you’ll ever slide on), but its superfine, high performance, premium wool T-shirts have been specifically designed to withstand the rigors of travel and everyday life, and guaranteed to go 30 days without needing a wash … if you dare. $40-$165, UnboundMerino.com

Walken Driving Moccasins

Hop in the coupe cute and comfy for your fall road trips in the Walken by Amali driving moccasins — aptly named for the shoes’ knobs that allow for better grip on the pedals — available in cool-weather colors, including cognac, grey and black. $70, JustMensShoes.com

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBT lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. Connect with Mikey on Instagram @mikeyroxtravels.