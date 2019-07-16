Dallas police are warning visitors to the Deep Ellum area not to accept a stranger’s invitation to share a joint after three recent incidents in which victims have passed out and been robbed after accepting the offer of a free toke.

The first incident occurred around 1:35 a.m. a.m. at 2720 Elm St. The victim told police two black men approached him and offered to share a joint with him. He took a drag and quickly passed out. When he woke up, he realized he had been robbed. One of the suspects, possibly called Bonton, was described as being between 5 feet and 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing around 190 pounds. The second suspect was taller and skinnier — about 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 poinds. The second suspect was wearing a white do-rag.

The second incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on July 14 in the 2500 block of main street, and involved the same scenario: victim offered a toke on a joint, passes out and wakes to find he has been robbed. This time, there was only one suspect, a black man described as between 20 and 30 years old and wearing blue pajama bottoms and a gray shirt. This victim was discovered passed out by two police officers on foot patrol in the area.

The third incident happened around 3 a.m. on July 14, with a suspect described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old. The victim accepted the proffered toke on the joint and passed out. Officers found him passed out, and while he was being treated at the scene, he realized he had been robbed.

Anyone with information regarding these offenses or “any activity matching this type of offense is asked to contact Dallas Police by calling 9-1-1.