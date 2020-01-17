Following the Creating Change 2020 theme, “Love, Learning and Liberation,” National LGBTQ Task Force Executive Director Rea Carey and Deputy Executive Director Kierra Johnson will host the annual State of the Movement plenary with four guest speakers today (Friday, Jan. 17) at 1:30 p.m. at the 32nd Creating Change Conference now underway here in Dallas.

The Creating Change Conference Plenary will be broadcast live on Facebook on the National LGBTQ Task Force page.

The State of the Movement plenary features a conversation with four trans women of color: Micky Bradford with Transgender Law Center, House of Pentacles, Southern Fried Queer Pride and Southerners On New Ground (SONG); Taffy Lei Johnson with United Territories of Pacific Islanders’ Alliance (U.T.O.P.I.A. Seattle), and a board member for Pacific Islanders Health Board of Washington, Pacific Islanders Community Association and City of Kent Cultural Communities; Jade Lenore with AIDS United and Jey’nce Mizrahi Poindexter with Equality Michigan.

Carey said, “The State of the Movement address is an opportunity to share the Task Force’s perspective on the critical issues facing our movement. This year’s choice was clear; we are centering the experiences of trans women of color.

“I am honored and excited to have these four powerful women join in sharing their perspectives, their leadership and their vision.”