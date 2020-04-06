NORTH TEXAS LGBT CHAMBER HOLDING VIRTUAL BREWING UP BUSINESS PLANO

North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce holds its next Virtual Brewing Up Business Plano Tuesday, April 7, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. “Brew your own coffee, make your own breakfast, or have Waffle O’licious delivered, if you want to stay in the routine.”

Participants will give their 30-second commercial/elevator speech and have a chance to discuss obstacles, ideas and self-care.

This program is free to chamber members and registered guests. Register here or email Lisa Howe at lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com for information.