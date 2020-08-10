Foremost Family Health Clinic will administer COVID-19 testing thanks to a community partnership supported by Super Mercado Monterrey, the Dallas Police Department UNIDOS Latino Community Outreach Program, Dallas College El Centro School of Nursing andDISD Trustee Ben Mackey.

The mobile drive-thru and walk-up event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m.-noon at Super Mercado Monterrey, 1120 S. Westmoreland Road. That’s in Dallas’ hard-hit 75211 zip code, which has seen a surge in COVID-19 positive tests recently.

The public and private partnership supports additional testing and accessibility in Oak Cliff.

“Public and private entities are working hard to offer testing and health care for those most impacted by COVID-19 here in Oak Cliff,” Dallas City Councilman Chad West said. “While the county is working to assess need and establish larger testing centers in identified hot spots, community partnerships can help support those efforts, especially as children prepare to return to Dallas ISD schools in a few weeks.”

— David Taffet