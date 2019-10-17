Construction will begin on Cedar Springs Road on Oct. 28, according to Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano. Work upgrading, landscaping and marking the entertainment district will take six months and should be completed by May, 2020.

Medrano said work the construction company was ready to begin working on the Strip on Oct. 1, but work was postponed a few weeks so that it wouldn’t interfere with Halloween on the street on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The rainbow crosswalks will be the last element added to Cedar Springs Road.

— David Taffet