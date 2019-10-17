Construction will begin on Cedar Springs Road on Oct. 28, according to Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano. Work upgrading, landscaping and marking the entertainment district will take six months and should be completed by May, 2020.
Medrano said work the construction company was ready to begin working on the Strip on Oct. 1, but work was postponed a few weeks so that it wouldn’t interfere with Halloween on the street on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The rainbow crosswalks will be the last element added to Cedar Springs Road.
— David Taffet
I thought it was suppose to have begun already, which was why the parade was moved to Fair Park?
Sadly, the Parade and Pride celebration was moved because the city said it had grown too large for the strip. The beautification had nothing to do with the move although some have said it was a factor.
DEPT. OF HIGHWAYS , WHO ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR CROSSWALKS, HAS ISSUED A RULING THAT “COLORED” OR “MURAL” CROSSWALKS ARE UNSAFE AND A LIABILITY, WHERE INSTALLED. I SURE HOPE WE GET OURS IN DALLAS. HERE IS THE STORY. CHUCKY! https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/07/us/crosswalks-ames-iowa-safety.html
Dallas should’ve called Houston – it became to large for the strip so the answer was to move it out of sight?!?! – WOW – Houston moved their PRIDE Parade from the gayborhood to Dowtown with a 12 hour long one day festival on the grounds surrounding City Hall & a paraded that snakes through the heart of the city – this year over 500,000 in attendance. – it has become. Month long Citywide Celebration that culminates with a all day festival & a Nightime PRIDE parade of Lights