The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus announced today (Monday, June 8) that it is supporting the Police Brutality Resolution led by U.S. Reps. Karen Bass, Barbara Lee, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley. Caucus members sees this resolution as “an important step in increasing accountability within the criminal justice system recognizing that people of color, including LGBTQ people of color, are particularly vulnerable,” according to an emailed statement.

Co-Chair Rep. Mark Takano said, “I am proud to announce the caucus’ support of the police brutality resolution put forth by four congressional leaders that we are proud to call members of our caucus,” thank the four congresswomen for their leadership.

“We are proud to stand with you in your call to demand justice and condemn police brutality, which often disproportionately targets black people, black trans women and queer people of color,” Takano added. “George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and the countless other black Americans who died at the hands of police deserve justice, and the officers involved in their deaths must face accountability. In order to achieve this, Congress must pass legislation to enact real reform that can transform our justice system and offer true accountability for police misconduct.

This Pride Month, it’s more important than ever to honor the history of the LGBTQ equality movement; we have made progress in the fight for equality because of the activism of black trans women and queer people of color,” he continued. “The celebration of our identity and our fight for equality has always been about resistance to a government that has denied us our rights, so as the black community continues to demand justice in America, we must stand with them.”

Co-Chair Rep. David Cicilline said, “George Floyd’s death shocked our nation to its core. The United States Congress must now make clear that there is no room for police brutality in our country. I am pleased that the Equality Caucus is throwing its weight behind this important measure. I look forward to voting on it on the floor of the House.”

Rep. Lee added, “I am happy that the LGBTQ+ Caucus is endorsing the House Resolution condemning all acts of police brutality, racial profiling and excessive use of force. We have seen far too many young men and women of color murdered by police, for as little as driving their car, riding public transportation, having a cell phone or just being in their own homes.

“Police officers are supposed to defuse violence, not inflict it on black and brown communities,” she said. “The LGBTQ community has endured similar experiences in police misconduct from the raid on the Stonewall Inn to the beating of Howard Efland. We must unite together to ensure that the majority of police officers conduct their work in a professional and unbiased manner, to restore public trust.”