The fight to support Texas trans youth as they are being targeted by the state’s governor, attorney general and assorted GOP officials has reached all the way to the stage of The Green Room 42 in New York City. Donnie Cianciotto (he/them, Southern Comfort), transgender actor and creator of Trans Voices Cabaret, presents You Are Loved — A Concert Benefitting Trans Youth in Texas, on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. (Eastern) at The Green Room 42, starring transgender and nonbinary performers along with some of Broadway’s biggest cis allies.

You Are Loved will raise money for the Transgender Education Network of Texas and the ACLU of Texas, and the concert will be available to livestream.

The line-up for the show includes Max Crumm (they/them, Grease, Disaster!), JJ Maley (they/them/he/him, Indecent, What the Constitution Means To Me), Bobbie Lowe (she/her/zie/hir), Erin Quill (she/her, OBC, Avenue Q), Imani Russell (they/them), Nora Schell (they/them, Jagged Little Pill, Spamilton), Courter Simmons (he/him, Jersey Boys) and more to be announced later.

Tony and Grammy nominee Judy Kuhn (she/her), from Fun Home, Chess and Les Misérables among others, and Anthony Rapp (he/him), from the original production of Rent and from Star Trek: Discovery on TV, are contributing special video messages.

Emily Cohn (she/her) will serve as musical director, and Cianciotto will direct.

“Texas lawmakers are attempting to restrict trans youth’s access to gender-affirming care by labeling it as child abuse,” Cianciotto said. “We know that trans and nonbinary youth who have access to gender-affirming medical care are less like to experience depression or attempt to commit suicide.

“We stand in solidarity with trans youth and their families in Texas and want them to know that they are seen, valid and loved,” he added.

Tickets range from $15 to $59 and are available online at TheGreenRoom42.venuetix.com. Proof of vaccination required to attend in person.

For more information, follow @youarelovedfundraiser and @thedonniecianciotto on Instagram.

— Tammye Nash