The AT&T Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday that Sigur Rós will play the Winspear Opera House on May 25. The band, led by gay frontman Jonsi, will perform new music as well as its catalog of signature songs over the band’s 25 year tenure. The announcement came after the band released the first dates of its first world tour in almost five years.

From ATTPAC:

Sigur Rós are one of the most successful bands of recent times and one of Iceland’s most successful acts of all time, with six number ones in their home country and a trio of platinum albums globally. In the years since Kveikur, the band launched the ‘Liminal’ soundbaths and endless playlists, built around blissed-out re-imaginings of moments from Sigur Rós’s catalogue both familiar and obscure.

In 2020 they released the almost mythical ‘lost’ recordings Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral album originally made nearly two decades prior. The band have also reissued their albums Agætis Byrjun, Takk, ( ), Með suð i eyrum við spilum endalaust and Valtari on their own label, Krunk.

Alongside this, frontman Jónsi has released two solo albums, Shiver, featuring contributions from A. G. Cook, Robyn and Liz Fraser, and the surprise album Obsidian which coincided with his solo art exhibition at the Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in New York City.

The band is currently writing and recording the follow-up to its last full album Kveikur in 2013. New songs from that album will be featured in this tour. New music and the tour will also feature the return of former member Kjartan Sveinsson who has rejoined the band after almost a decade apart. The band will be part of the ACL festival in Austin just prior to its Dallas appearance.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Center Circle Members can purchase tickets a day early on Thursday at noon.

– Rich Lopez