Community vaccination registration sites will be available today (Wednesday, Feb. 24) til 4 p.m. targeting Phase 1A and 1B residents — healthcare workers, people 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions — in three locations.

Those locations are Highland Hills Library at 6200 Bonnie View Road, the Fiesta parking lot at 3434 W. Illinois Ave., and the Glenview Shopping Center parking lot at 12-7 E. Red Bird Lane.

These are registration sites, not actual vaccination sites. Facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced.

— Tammye Nash