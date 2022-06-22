The Coalition for Aging LGBT today (Wednesday, June 22) presented a check for $20,000 to Resource Center to help fund the center’s affordable housing for seniors project. Coalition Board Member and Treasurer Robert Emery, noting that this was the coalition’s second $20,000 donation to the Resource Center’s senior housing project, said, “Housing has always been a prime focus for the Coalition of Aging LGBT, and we are pleased to be able to help Resource Center with their fundraising goal. Our mission is ‘to improve and protect the quality of life of older LGBT adults in North Texas.’ This affordable housing project fits our mission perfectly.”

He added, “We hope to continue to be a good partner to Resource Center.”

Pictured are, from left, Resource Center CEO Cece Cox and Coalition board members Kim Macpherson, Robert Emery, Angel Irvin and Vic Holmes.

— Tammye Nash