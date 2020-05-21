The City of Dallas is accepting donations of pre-made face coverings and/or materials needed to make face coverings.

Pre-made face coverings and materials can be dropped off at the Teen Tech Center, 4500 Spring Ave. from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors must wear face coverings when dropping off donations. To practice social distancing, donations may also be mailed to the address above with a label that reads “FACE COVERINGS.”

Community members who are interested in donating pre-made face coverings and/or materials must follow these important guidelines. Face coverings will be donated to Dallas residents to help ensure all residents’ safety are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check the guideline here.

— David Taffet