The city of Dallas’ warming center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, 650 S. Griffin St., on a is a 24-hour intake and is now open until further notice, city officials announced this afternoon (Thursday, Feb. 17). Residents can access the warming center via Canton Street (pass the guard shack and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters). The warming center is located in Exhibit Hall A.

Those using the warming center will be provided a chair and table but should bring in meals for themselves and their family if they are able to. Water, coffee and light snacks will be made available.

The warming center is not an overnight shelter and cots will not be provided.

A COVID-19 screening is required at sign-in, but no ID is required. The warming center is set-up for proper social distancing, and mask usage is required.

Officials said the city continues to identify resources, such as recreation centers and libraries, that can be used as neighborhood warming centers. City officials are also working with Oncor to prioritize those sites for power restoration and exemption from rolling blackouts.

— Tammye Nash