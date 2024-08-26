On Friday, Aug. 30, the queer film collective and series CinéWilde will present the 1996 comedy The Birdcage starring Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman and Dianne Weist at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff. This month’s screening is specifically planned for that date as well. The lighthearted comedy based on La Cage Aux Folles will serve as a protest of another film released this week.

“CinéWilde returns to its roots by providing Dallas with a queerly joyful screening of The Birdcage as an alternative to the biopic Reagan opening this weekend,” CinéWilde founder and producer DR Hanson said in an email. “As Reagan and his administration neglected the queer community for years, we’re asking Dallas to neglect his film opening weekend and do something divinely queer and gaily joyful like watch The Birdcage.”

The biographical film stars Dennis Quaid as President Ronald Reagan with Penelope-Ann Miller, Jon Voight and Mena Suvari. Reagan was directed by Sean McNamara who also directed such films as Aliens Stole My Body and Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite!

Directed by Mike Nichols (The Graduate), The Birdcage centers on nightclub owner Armand Goldman and his partner Albert who also performs in drag at the club. Their son, Val announces his engagement to Barbara, the daughter of the very conservative Republican Sen. Kevin Keeley. As Armand and Albert pretend to play it straight in front of Barbara’s parents for Val, the ruse to maintain a hetero facade becomes harder and harder.

Hanson added that this protest screening harkens back to CinéWilde’s origins as its inaugural screening was also a protest.

“CinéWilde was birthed out a ‘Skip Ender’s Game’ protest organized by the group Geeks Out,” he mentioned. “We produced a screening of the The Fifth Element back in 2014 as an alternative to seeing Ender’s Game that was opening that weekend based on the beloved sci-fi novel written by the homophobic and grossly vitriolic Orson Scott Card.”

Like every screening, CinéWilde puts in more to its screenings than just a film. The events always or often have a pre-show and post-show goings-on. For Friday’s event, the film opens with a speaker.

“Our Pre-Show guest is Lee Daughtery, owner of the local queer Bar Alexandres,” Hanson said. “We’ll chat about what it’s like owning a gay bar that features entertainment, working with drag queens and the Dallas gay scene. Always provocative, I’m sure we’ll touch on the trainwreck that was Reagan’s administration.”

Additionally, people will be able to register to vote with Battleground Texas onsite.

“We hope people will come out, air their disgust for Reagan and leave on a cloud of queer joy after watching Nathan Lane and Robin Williams remind us what being a happy queer person is all about,” Hanson said.

CinéWilde screens The Birdcage at The Texas Theatre on Friday at 9 p.m. Click here for tickets.

–Rich Lopez