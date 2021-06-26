GFour Productions, producers of Menopause the Musical and Tony-nominated The Inheritance and Fiddler on the Roof, have announced that they will present their new play, Middletown, at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts in Richardson from Aug. 18 to Sept. 5. Cindy Williams, known for her portrayal of Shirley Feeney in TV’s Laverne and Shirley, will star alongside Adrian Zmed, best known for his starring roles in Bachelor Party TV’s T.J. Hooker, and Texas native Brad Leland who played Buddy Garrity in the NBC/DirecTV series Friday Night Lights.

The production will also feature one more celebrity cast member to be announced soon.

Middletown is described as “a n exhilarating and universal depiction of love and friendship” that tells the story of two couples “who endure the roller coaster of life together, including the highs, the lows, and everything in between.”

The show will be staged without a set or props; the actors will read directly from scripts.

Middletown opened in Atlanta and Chicago to critical acclaim in 2020 and was selected as a Chicago Tribune Critic’s Pick. Previously, it received a Carbonell nomination for “Best New Work” in 2017, was originally presented at the Jan McArt Reading Series and West Boca Theatre Company, and later performed in Las Vegas, Bucks County, Pa., and Wilmington, Del.

Tickets, on sale now, start at $49 and may be purchased at the Eisemann Center, by phone at 972-744-4650 or online at EisemannCenter.com. Visit the website for full performance schedule including talkbacks.

— Tammye Nash