Oak Lawn UMC provides an historic wedding space for the entire community

By Rich Lopez | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

On the corner of Oak Lawn Ave. and Cedar Springs Road is that landmark historic building that overlooks the gayborhood. Oak Lawn United Methodist Church’s Gothic Revival style is hard to miss. But even with its impressive exterior and sanctuary adorned with its wood-detail and stained glass pieces, it’s often overlooked as a wedding spot and Pastor Ryan and Dustin Ward want to change that.

Ward is part of OLUMC’s Community Outreach Committee that helps raise awareness about the church’s offerings, its service projects and its mission. But as a member, he feels the church’s wedding services are a beautiful thing.

“I think it’s such a perfect venue because it’s really about love and celebration,” he said. “Generations have celebrated their wedding days here but now, the doors are open to everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.”

A classic building, ample space for 400 people and in the gayborhood might check off a lot of boxes, but what adds to OLUMC’s charm isn’t just its space, it’s the welcome mat it has for all people — including nonmembers.

For those who aren’t part of the church’s congregation or perhaps not even religious or Christian, they do have a space available to them at OLUMC.

“We are a safe and open space,” Ward said. “If you’re open to the message of love and acceptance, we’re open to anyone who might need the space.”

The church is accommodating as well for all types.

Not only does it work with interested couples in connecting them with musicians and the like, they are also inclusive of other traditions in other practices. Buddhist, Jewish, nonbelievers can be accommodated during the ceremony. A Spanish speaking minister can step in for those needs.

But there are steps to having that special day at OLUMC.

Pastor Ryan Wager discussed that while everything is pretty straightforward, there is some protocol. But the first step is a simple one.

“They can call the church or email me and set up to have coffee with the pastor. We have three amazing pastors who love walking alongside folks as they plan their wedding,” he said.

OLUMC does include pre-marital counseling and preparation that they do require couples to go through. That is the one must amid the planning process at the church.

“We do an assessment and then work through a program using a curriculum,” he said.

The church can provide a complete wedding space as well with its Fellowship Hall available for a smaller reception of up to 100 people. There is also an outdoor space in front of the adjoining Union Coffee shop that can be used for receptions.

While Wager and Ward both extol the values of having a wedding at OLUMC, they also stress the deeper messages behind the space’s welcoming outlook.

“Our congregation felt strongly enough years ago to affirm our pastors to perform same-sex weddings so it is super-important for us to be a community hub that accepts everyone,” Wager said.

Ward adds that for same-sex couples, the significance of its location and how OLUMC is part of the community, but that it’s also a diverse space all around.

“The beauty of the church is they don’t see differences in anything. The congregation is gay, trans, Black, straight, Latino but love is celebrated here for everyone,” he said. “I think whoever chooses ‘Oak Lawn’ for their big day will be happy and fulfilled with nothing but joy.”

As one who has overseen many a same-sex weddings, Wager appreciates that he gets to participate in this part of the community.

“I’m gay and I love being able to affirm others as part of their relationship,” he said. “I love representing the church and to have an open door and hearts for people in my community to come together — especially if there’s that personal challenge of struggling with the church like so many of us have had.”

Learn more about Oak Lawn UMC at OLUMC.org.