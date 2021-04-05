The Turtle Creek Chorale announced its 41st season entitled Stronger.

“After a very challenging year of darkened stages, we are making our return the only way we know how — STRONGER!” the chorale announced in its press release. “The season features a virtual show, an in-person outdoor performance, and a return to the concert hall in the fall.”

“While our 40th season was not what we, or anyone, expected, we had time to consider who we were as a chorus, a family, and a member of the community,” wrote Artistic Director Sean Baugh. “This upcoming series of concerts reflects what we have learned – that TCC has a responsibility to be an outspoken member of the Dallas Arts Community, and a leader in choral music. We did not, and will not, fade into the background and this upcoming season is a statement of strength by all our singers.”

Already announced is Leavin’ on a Jet Plane, an April 16 concert that will be streamed on the chorale’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

They will sing “about all the places we didn’t get to visit throughout the ongoing pandemic” taking the audience to exotic places you never knew you wanted to go.”

The rest of the season:

Holidays Interrupted

June 26–Fair Park Bandshell

It’s “Christmas in June” at the Fair Park Bandshell. Reminiscent of the classic Holiday Bowl performances in Southern California, TCC will finally return to the stage after an 18-month hiatus. The full chorus will, once again, join forces to bring you one of our signature Holiday shows…in the summer…outdoors…in Texas.

Songs of Strength & Survival – TCC Small Ensemble Showcase

August 29–Cathedral of Hope

The healing power of live music, and especially choral music, is something that was absent as we made our way through the trials of a global pandemic over this last year. In August, TCC will present a small ensemble concert designed to remind us all how powerful intimate, and up close, choral music can be.

Broadway’s Back, Baby!

October 2021–Venue TBD

It has been over a decade since the Chorale presented a concert focused on the popular songs from Broadway. As we anticipate the reopening of the Broadway stages in New York this fall, “Broadway’s Back, Baby!” will highlight some of the best songs from Broadway’s rich musical history.

Sure Stars Shining

December 17-19, 2021–Moody Performance Hall

To wrap up our 41st season, we will return to Moody Performance Hall and present our holiday production, “Sure Stars Shining.” This beloved holiday presentation will deliver all you expect from TCC during the holidays — joy, laughter, peace, and love.

Let Us March On! featuring the world premiere of “Dreamland: Tulsa 1921”

Workshop in 2021 and full concert performance in spring of 2022

The struggles of our Black, Indigenous, and brothers and sisters of color have continued to plague our country, even in these “modern times.” TCC understands our responsibility to sing on the issues of racial equity and we plan on doing so with pride, beauty, and an eye towards progress. This important and moving performance will showcase text and songs that speak specifically towards our country’s history with race. Originally scheduled for the 100-year commemoration of a once-forgotten historical event, TCC will workshop a new work, “Dreamland: Tulsa 1921” in 2021 with the world premiere in the spring of 2022.

— David Taffet