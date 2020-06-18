Chef Navin Hariprasad, who with his husband recently won the 12th season of reality competition series The Great Food Truck Race, will host a special online cooking class Saturday benefiting Dallas Pets Alive!, an all-volunteer foster-based animal rescue. What makes the virtual class especially pet-friendly is that all the recipes make dishes that are tasty and healthy for humans and their four-legged family members.

The class will take place from 3–5 p.m.; a $25 donation is required to sign up. You can do that here, where you can also find the ingredients needed for the class.

— Arnold Wayne Jones