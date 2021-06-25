Pride gifts and goodies that give back

MIKEY ROX | Contributing Writer

Courtesy of Q Syndicate

Pride-inspired products are popping up everywhere these days, with businesses big and small competing for our mighty pink dollars.

But how can you tell which are genuinely interested in equality for all or just trying to make a quick buck? We’ve taken the guesswork out of that equation with these curated queer-positive goodies that provide a portion of their proceeds to worthy and accepting LGBTQ orgs

‘Everyone Is Awesome’ LEGOs

(above) LEGO’s first LGBTQ set, “Everyone Is Awesome” — inspired by the all-inclusive Pride flag and featuring 11 interchangeable minifigures — lets you build a community as diverse as the one you call home. The brick brand partners with Workplace Pride, Stonewall and Open for Business to help shape strategies and programs to support LGBTQ employees and their allies across the company. LEGO.com, $35

Rainbow ENEBY cover

IKEA’s ENEBY Bluetooth speaker gets a ROYGBI (sorry, V) facelift with its backyard-BBQ-ready removable cover, 30 percent of proceeds from sales of which will benefit GLSEN. (That sentence has more random letters than an episode of “Wheel of Fortune.”) IKEA.com, $8-$90

Bombas socks

Rep your identity in style with Bombas’ all-encompassing spectrum socks collection that this year features a Progress Pride flag design in partnership with artist Daniel Quasar. For every Pride item purchased, one will be donated to someone in need within the LGBTQ community through three Bombas giving partners: Casa Ruby (Washington, D.C.), Mozaic (Columbus, Ohio) and the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico. Bombas.com, $12-$57

Trevor Project Shadow Palette

Paint your face a prism of color with the Give Back Trevor Project 12 Color Shadow Palette that sends $10 from each case back to the eponymous org. BHcosmetics.com, $19

Marsha P. Johnson Goddess Necklace

Queer revolutionary and transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson — widely credited with throwing the first brick at the 1969 Stonewall Riots — is immortalized on a 14-karat yellow gold vermeil medallion on an enamel chain. Full proceeds from this addition of Awe Inspired’s Goddess collection support the Marsha P. Johnson Institute in its mission to protect and defend the human rights of Black transgender folx. Aweinspired.com, $200

Disney Lovepop Card

Disney allies in your life will get all goofy when they open Lovepop’s Rainbow Magic card, the “Shark Tank”-backed brand’s first foray into Mickey and friends Pride designs. Lovepopcards.com, $15

Positive Camp Flags

State your open-armed intentions with Oxford Pennant-designed camp flags inscribed with “More Love” (which supports the Pride Center of New York when purchased) and “We are all in this together,” because, well, we are. They’re ideal for erecting at home, in your office, or atop that mighty hill of inequality. Homage.com, $48

ALL Black Lives Matter Hoodie

Nearly twice as many (mostly minority) transgender Americans have died so far in 2021 than by this time in 2020 — before we even reached the halfway point of the year. Devious Designz reminds us that “ALL Black Lives Matter” on its unisex hoodie that refuses to let their memories die. Deviousdesignz.com, $28

Rainbow Fruit Bowl

This mountains-and-rainbows ceramic fruit bowl, hand-made in small batches by Philadelphia-based artist Jarmel Reitz, brings happiness to the table no matter what you’re serving — lewks, we presume. A portion of its proceeds supports the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village, NYC. Equally adorable matching planters also are available. Parksproject.us, $80

Sanuk Slip-ons

Your tootsies’ll feel like they’re walking on air in the “We Got Your Back” Sidewalk Surfer slip-ons, an exclusive collab between Sanuk and Pacific Pride Foundation that guarantees a $40,000 donation to support the latter’s educational programs, counseling services, advocacy efforts and more. Sanuk.com, $55

Love Is Love Fragrance

Lavender cotton candy, honeyed patchouli and strawberry glacé marry to make the sweet scent of Love Is Love, a limited-edition fragrance that promises 50 percent of its sales to New Alternatives NYC. Blackbaccaraoils.com, $23

Unicorn Oven Mitts

Insta-worthy food photos take a back burner to Neon Lace Company’s best-selling unicorn oven mitts — hand-dyed in a neon rainbow palette and finished with a layer of diamond dust – that look just as good on the ’gram as they do your hands. Two dollars from each mitt support The Okra Project, a collective that provides home-cooked meals and resources to the Black trans community. Neonlacecompany.com, $25

SeaVees Sneakers

SeaVees’ Legend Pride bleach sneaker is casual Friday up top, Sunday Funday underneath (just like you). Each pair sold benefits the Southern California LGBTQ community. Bespokepost.com, $88

Progressive Pride Clothing Collection

Rhone’s pastel-splotched unisex Pride capsule collection — featuring joggers, hoodies, shorts and shirts — are tie-dye for when accompanied by a $10,000 donation to assist Mental Health America’s LGBTQ+ initiatives. Rhone.com, $18-$118

LubeLife

LubeLife will donate $5 to Campus Pride every time someone posts about anal sex positivity on the #LubeLife website, and 15 percent of June anal-lube sales will support sexual health and stigma reduction programs for queer young adults who like to slide into Pride and someone’s boo-tay. Lubelife.com, $10

Color-block Raincoat

Rain, rain goes away and comes back another day when you’re sporting Stutterheim’s Vladimir color-blocked raincoat (with a matching counterpart for your pooch), 10 percent of sales of which support The Rainbow Fund and the Moscow Community Center for LGBTQ Initiatives. Stutterheim, $340

Vera Bradley Cross-body Bag

All your Pride festival essentials stow comfortably in Vera Bradley’s function-focused Love Stripe cross-body bag, consciously crafted with recycled cotton and supporting Free Mom Hugs. (We could all use one of those, tbh.) Verabradley.com, $65

Wunderkeks Cookies

You’ll feel a little less guilty for scarfing down a box of Wunderkeks cookies in the middle of hot boi summer knowing that $1 dollar per dozen supports LOVELOUD, a foundation created by Imagine Dragons’ lead singer Dan Reynolds to support LGBTQ teens. Wunderkeks.com, $25-$30

Pride Wine Box

You’ll have to play catch-up when you get Graham + Fisk’s 2021 Pride Box — which features 30 cans of wine for the 30 days of Pride (and benefits the LGBT Community Center of Great Cleveland) — but who the hell’s counting? Grahamandfisk.com, $100

Crafted with Pride Collection

Equali-tees, shorts, socks, totes, jackets and bucket hats (yes, they’re back) comprise boohooMAN’s Crafted with Pride gender-neutral collection that gives 10 percent back to It Gets Better. Boohooman.com, $12-$65

Crystal Head Rainbow Bottle

Pour yourself a shot of liquid courage from Crystal Head Vodka’s limited-edition rainbow Pride bottle that supports the Dan Aykroyd-founded brand’s year-round diversity partners, including Stonewall Sports Program, the Test Positive Awareness Network, Kaleidoscope Trust and Lurie Children’s Hospital Transgender Youth Program, to name a few. Reservebar.com, $54 `

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBT lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. Connect with Mikey on Instagram @mikeyroxtravels.