The Coalition for Aging LGBT holds hold its sixth annual Summit on LGBT Aging on April 22 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Senior Source, 3910 Harry Hines Blvd. The event features multiple workshop sessions and distinguished main speaker presentations from participating community leaders, organizations, and LGBT-supportive businesses.

“The Summit on LGBT Aging is a preeminent event for North Texas LGBT seniors to attend,” said CfA LGBT Board Chair Chris Wallace. “Every year, our planning committee brings new and exciting information, speakers, and resources to share with our community. We are really excited to host everyone at The Senior Source for this special event.”

Among the community building opportunities are:

Updates on local and state legislative issues forecasted to impact the LGBTQ community.

Helpful resources and educational information for seniors.

Instructional seminars on navigating important issues such as cybersecurity, Social Security, Medicare and becoming a caregiver.

The space to build community with leaders and inclusive community partners and businesses.

Tickets are $7. Register here.

— David Taffet