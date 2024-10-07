Resource Center hosts National Coming Out Day on Friday, Oct. 11 from 7-9 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3024 Throckmorton Street in Oak Lawn.

Coach Dee emcees this free event with creative producer DR Mann Hanson.

Resource Center says, “Come celebrate who you are at Sue Ellen’s on National Coming Out Day, 2024! Join us for a day of love, acceptance, and community. Whether you’re out and proud, exploring your identity, or a passionate ally, this event is for you! Let’s embrace diversity, share stories, and hoot and holler for one another. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience queer joy in a safe and brave space. See you there!”

— David Taffet