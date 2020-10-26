Two art panels will be installed on Cedar Springs Road at Knight Street. Both panels will be three feet high. One will be 20 feet long and the other will be 40 feet long.

One proposed idea is for the panels to be inscribed with quotes from the Supreme Court’s Obergefell marriage equality decision. But nothing has been decided. The panels are made of a durable metal and the image will be inscribed by photo etching.

The deadline to submit ideas is Thursday, Nov. 5. Submit your idea by email to Adam.Medrano@DallasCityHall.com.

The staff will review submissions Nov. 9-12. Community input will accepted Nov. 12-19. The final announcement will be made on Nov. 23.

Questions should be directed to city staff. Contact Gbenro Oyekanmi, senior program manager at Olugbenro.Oyekanmi@dallascityhall.com or 214-948-4490 or Chris Turner-Noteware, assistant public works director/city engineer, at Christina.Turner@dallascityhall.com or 214-948-4259.

— David Taffet