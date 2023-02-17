The cast of ‘Man Cave’ fron left: Gloria Vivica Benavides, Sheila D. Rose, Fatima Y. Flores and Gigi Cervantes. (Photo by Jordan Fraker

Lesbian Latina actor sees herself on stage in new thriller

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Four Latin women take over a Republican congressman’s sanctuary in Kitchen Dog Theatre’s Man Cave. Written by queer Mexican-American playwright John C. Caswell Jr., the play makes its regional premiere in Dallas on Friday, Feb. 17. Cast member Gloria Benavides finds herself immersed in a mix of horror, drama and thrills as Lupita — and in the middle of a character that presents a big opportunity for a lesbian Latina actor.

“Playing her means a lot to me. I’ve been doing this since I was 22 professionally and started onstage at 12 years old,” Benavides said by phone. “To have this character and this story written on the page and expressed so beautifully is next level for me.”

Yet with all her experience, this show is a rare experience for her.

“In my 20 years of performing, I can count on one hand how many times I’ve played queer, and this is explicitly so. I can certainly relate to her,” she said.

Originally from South Texas, Benavides graduated from the University of North Texas in Denton and was active in theater throughout Dallas as well as teaching in DISD.

She recently moved to Chicago to pursue theater up north.

When director Christie Vela called with this play, Benavides was immediately on board.

“Anything she wants to do, I’m in,” she said. “She’s my comadre, and I think this is, like, my fourth show with her.

“I would always get these sad mom roles, but she would always cast me against type. She asked which character I wanted, and I knew which one right away,” she added.

Benavides’ character in the show, Lupita, has a relationship with Rosemary, although Lupita knows it won’t work. Benavides said she relates to this in so many ways.

“Well I am in a happy relationship, but I dated every terrible person you can think of,” she said. “I’m a lesbian, and we fall for the worst people in the world. In this show, Lupita has met the next woman who is going to ruin her life.”

On top of all that, Lupita is brash and audacious — or maybe it’s something else.

“She’s an alcoholic which isn’t funny, but she gets shit-faced in this serious situation they are all in and says funny shit. Also, she’s a pendeja. She says all that stupid stuff to deflect what’s really going on,” Benavides said.

In Man Cave, the four women convert a luxurious basement space in a Republican congressman’s house into a “spiritual war room and protective sanctuary away from the violence of men, both real and supernatural.” There is the threat of an ex-boyfriend, the violation of their actions and maybe even some espookies in the house, not to mention the underlying political drama.

The actor, though, finds there is comedy laced into the story as well.

“Even under the most ridiculous circumstances, comedy does come out. It’s a way we protect ourselves, both as characters and as people. I laugh when terrible things happen, and you have to when the world falls apart,” she said. “There is a lot of duress here, but there’s funny shit, too.”

There are topical notes in Man Cave. Benavides says it does touch on immigration status and the universal challenges Latinas have. But it also shows something else.

“I love that it shows this Latina friendship and Latinas just existing. All these characters are coming into this situation with their own problems,” she said. “But we’re fighting those demons, and it’s not women obsessed about men. It totally passes the Bechdel Test.”

Benavides is certainly thrilled to tell this story, but she is also thrilled to be part of her own representation onstage. For the actor, she’s been in the game a while, but has struggled to see herself on stage.

“The theater world is known for being very queer-friendly, but it’s really more male-centric. I’ve not met a ton of lesbians in this game, and there is still a lack of representation of lesbian playwrights,” she said.

While the show is culturally specific, Benavides hopes all audiences won’t dismiss the show for that reason and will watch to find a deeper story.

“It’s so much more than ‘four Latinas with problems.’ I think fans of horror will like it, and it’s got goth witchy shit too,” she said. “That’s kinda queer, isn’t it?

Man Cave opens February 17 and runs through March 5 at Trinity River Arts Center. KitchenDogTheater.com.