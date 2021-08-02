About 90 volunteers got together at Cathedral of Hope on Saturday, July 31, to put together meals to feed the homeless and food insecure. In addition to serving breakfast to about 175 people, organizer Scot MacRae said they would distribute more than 1400 meals.

The volunteers packaged meals that included chicken, vegetables, rolls, fruit, cookies and water, plus each recipient received a blessing bag with a variety of toiletries and canned meat.

MacRae said the cost to the church was just 44 cents per meal because of generous donations. Costco donated food, caterer Doug Boster donated his kitchen facilities and Maple Lawn Elementary School, across the street from Cathedral of Hope, offered its freezers.

The team of volunteers were divided into three groups of tasks — cooking, packing and delivery. MacRae said the meals were distributed to a network of feeding stations and shelters stretching from Irving, Mesquite and Richardson to Oak Cliff and downtown as well as tent cities in the area.

The Rev. Erin Wyma said the project was a culmination of the church’s July Month of Service.

— David Taffet