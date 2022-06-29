During July, the Cathedral of Hope community comes together to engage of acts of service with and for the community.

“We serve because we are called to build one another up, to ensure that all who are hungry are fed, and to show and share the healing and empowering love of God,” said Bill Martin, CoH’s director of outreach ministries. “To live a life of service, we must look within ourselves to find endless well of God’s love that sustains us and equips us to serve the world.”

Every Saturday 7:30-9 a.m., Monday 10:30 a.m.-noon and Tuesday afternoons volunteers cook and serve hundreds of meals to those experiencing food insecurity. In June, they have served more than 3,000 meals and plan to serve as many as 5,000 in July.

Here are some additional volunteer opportunities:

July 9: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m volunteers will make 2000 Blessing Bags. These bags are given to people standing on street corners or in need. The bag may include bottled water, snacks, socks, toiletries, etc.

July 16 and 30: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. volunteers will cook and box 500 meals and distribute to those experiencing food insecurity.

July 28: 10 a.m. volunteers will deliver school supplies collected from COH members to Maple Lawn Elementary and David G. Burnet Elementary schools.

For more information, contact Martin at bmartin@cathedralofhope.com

— David Taffet