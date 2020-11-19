Cathedral of Hope will be distribute more than 500 Thanksgiving baskets, which equals more than 2000 meals, on Sunday morning at Cathedral of Hope.

“This is our annual event, but we have set an ambitious goal this year, which the congregation has stepped up and into, exceeding our initial 500 goal,” the Rev. Neil Thomas said.

About half the baskets will be picked up by people who signed up for them. The others will be distributed by community partners including local public schools and area AIDS service organizations.

“Some people donated $45 and we shopped for them,” Thomas said. Others shopped off of a list and will deliver their baskets to the church.

He said other donors included members of the Varsity Gay Sports League whose donations were matched dollar for dollar by Intuit. Mr. Cooper Mortgage also contributed.

Pack the Pantry and drive-through communion usually take place at Cathedral of Hope the last Sunday of the month. These will occur this Sunday in order to ensure that families do not go without for Thanksgiving.

— David Taffet