The Carrollton City Council issued a proclamation at its meeting Tuesday, May 11, marking June 5 as Carrollton Pride Day.

The proclamation recalls the raid at the Stonewall Inn that marked the beginning of the modern LGBTQ rights era and notes that the LGBTQ community “from youth to senior citizens, have the right to feel safe, not be discriminated against and not live with the threat of harassment and persecution.”

It further states the “Carrollton City leadership and staff have committed to make the city an LGBTQ friendly, welcoming, and inclusive community for ALL.”

Carrollton businessman and resident Bob McCranie said, “Over the last 18+ years the city has gone from open homophobia to tolerance to acceptance of LGBTQ individuals and families. Our next journey is representation on city boards, commissions, and the City Council. The diversity of our city is our strength. The diversity of our city is our future.”

In a post on Facebook, McCranie thanked former Mayor Becky Sampson Miller and former council member Pat Malone for braving the weather and riding in the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade years ago. And he thanked current Mayor Kevin W. Falconer and council members Steve Babick, Pat Cochran, Andrew Palacios, Young Sung and John Sutter for supporting the LGBTQ community and voting for the proclamation.

The first city Pride event has already been planned. It will be held at Horizon UU Church, 1641 W Hebron Parkway, Carrollton on June 5. A food truck and 18 booths have already been confirmed.

— David Taffet