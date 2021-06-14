Are there any Carol Channing fans in the house? If so, they you definitely want to take a gander at the online-only auction going love at 10 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, June 17, and featuring “Broadway memorabilia, Tony Awards and treasured belongings from the Southern California estate of the beloved actress and singer.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit her alma mater, Bennington College, and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

If you’ve got the money, you’ve got a chance at purchasing Tony, Golden Glove and lifetime achievement awards Carol Channing. There are items, of course, from her different performances in Hello Dolly, Gentlmen Prefer Blondes, Lorelei and so much more.

LGBTQ fans of Channing might want to bid on the 1993 Human Rights Award presented to her by Christopher Street West/Los Angeles at the 23rd Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Pride Celebration “in recognition of her sustained efforts on behalf of the advancement of human rights and freedom for all people and for her continues support of the gay and lesbian community.” (pictured at left)

Texas fans might want to bid on the Key to the City of Austin and the Key to the City of Dallas, presented by Mayor Wes Wise during the 1970sc (pictured below). And any fan would want the life-sized, autographed cut-out of Channing dressed as her character, Dolly Gallagher Levin, in Hello Dolly (pictured above)?!

Other highlighted pieces from the sale include:

1968 Tony Award for Distinguished Achievement in Theatre

1968 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Original Al Hirschfeld drawings, including “George Burns and Carol Channing” and “Carol Channing Holding a Crystal Ball from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”

Harmonia Gardens scene costume for Carol Channing in Hello, Dolly! designed by Freddy Wittop

Tiara worn by Carol Channing in production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

1967 Academy Award Certificate of Nomination

Two framed photographs of Carol Channing and Queen Elizabeth II

And so MUCH more! A complete catalog is available at Abell.com.

Buyers may place absentee bids with Abell directly, bid via telephone or bid online LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. For more information, call 800-404-2235 or visit Abell.com.