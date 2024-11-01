Dodge Charger Daytona

But plug size might be a sign of luxury and performance within

It may be true that plug size doesn’t matter, but range, power and price certainly do. Whether you’re looking for an affordable compact, an all-out muscle car or luxury crossover with astonishing off-road capability, one of these gleaming new EVs should excite your socket.

Chevy Equinox EV



GM’s entry-level electric crossover is sleek and stylish, with available contrasting roof, 21-inch wheels and giant infotainment screen. Travel up to 319 miles per charge, and enjoy 288 horsepower for quick acceleration. Add 77 miles in 10 minutes. Add heated seats, heated steering wheel and hands-free highway driving with Super Cruise.

Base price: $35,000

Dodge Charger Daytona

America’s electric muscle car debuts. Top Scat Pack versions conjure an unholy 670 horsepower, running 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds. Charge 20-80 percent in 27 minutes. A heads-up display, digital gauges, glass roof and adaptive suspension impress. Drift or Donut Modes to do as expected. A trumpeted exhaust brings classic exotic sounds.

Base price: $60,000

Cadillac OPTIQ



Cadillac targets less affluent buyers with a luxury EV that echoes the Escalade IQ. This slay Caddy boasts 300 horsepower, all-wheel-drive, a 300-mile range and the ability to add 79 miles in 10 minutes. Hands-off Super Cruise, 33-inch dash screen, AKG audio, choreographed lighting and fixed glass roof are on the menu. It can even park itself.

Base price: $54,000

Lucid Gravity



Lucid scales up with a seven-passenger electric crossover that travels 400 miles, boasts 800 horsepower, runs 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and can tow 6,000 pounds. Add 200 miles in 15 minutes with a Tesla-style plug. Check the curved display, 22-speaker Dolby Atomos sound, seat massagers, four-zone climate control and adjustable air suspension.

Base price: $80,000

Audi A6 e-Tron Sportback



View beautiful flowing lines under a glass roof with variable transparency. Delight in the panoramic virtual cockpit and Bang & Olufsen audio. Consider three versions: 362 horsepower with rear-drive, 422 horsepower with Quattro, and 496 horsepower S6 ripping 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds towards 149 mph. Travel up to 466 miles; charge 10-80 percent in just 21 minutes.

Base price: $80,000

Nissan Leaf



It has neither the longest range nor the fastest charging, but it’s affordable. Future-tech crossover style surrounds a practical cabin with split-fold rear seats plus available heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation and adaptive cruise. Base models travel 149 miles; optional batteries enable a 212-mile range. Charge 80 percent in 40 minutes.

Base price: $29,000

Mini Countryman SE ALL4

Mini celebrates 65 years with all-electric versions of this redesigned crossover. Offering British style, round OLED dash display and 212 miles range, it draws attention. Tap 308 horsepower for 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds. Charge 10-80 percent in under 30 minutes. Adaptive cruise with lane centering enhances highway driving while it lasts.

Base price: $46,000

Hyundai IONIQ5 N



Hyundai’s first N Brand EV stuns. Lower and wider, it employs dual-motor all-wheel-drive and rally-inspired handling with drift mode. Extinguish 0-60 mph in 3.25 seconds, hit 162 mph, and recharge 10-80 percent in 18 minutes. Active sound simulates a gas engine’s tune while a roomy crossover cabin with wide screen keeps it grounded.

Base price: $67,000

Volvo EX30 EV



Clean compact dimensions with Thor’s Hammer headlights and simple interior with tablet touchscreen calm souls. Max range is 275 miles, but not with the optional 422 horsepower running 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Recharge 10-80 percent in 26.5 minutes. Cross Country editions increase ground clearance and shield underbits with skidplates.

Base price: $35,000

Mercedes G580 EQ



This luxury cabin goes electric. Think 579 horsepower, 240-mile range and 10-80 percent charging in 32 minutes. Wheel motors spin on its axis. Carbon panels protect its underbits. Curated sounds simulate engines. Owners can customize virtually everything, but definitely choose Bermester 3D audio and the underbody camera to avoid obstacles.

Base price: $162,000

Not ready for an EV?

These hot new autos still burn some gasoline to travel far and wide

While the world is a-gonk over when and how electric vehicles will rise up like the re-birth of dinosaurs to rule the plains and cities, some of the hottest vehicles for 2025 still burn fossils and combust their dinner. From affordable compacts to luxury crossovers and even a mostly electric pickup, enjoy burning (at least some) gasoline in these.

GMC Terrain



Despite truck-inspired cues, the smallest GMC crossover shows its softer side with a two-tone roof, 15-inch touchscreen, flatscreen gauges, heated seats and crash avoidance tech. Bang skidplates with the AT4 off-road package. A 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 175 horsepower enables 1,500 pounds of towing. All-wheel-drive is available.

Base price: $30,000

Honda Civic Sport Hybrid



Significantly updated for 2025 with edgier styling, Sport Hybrid models deliver 200 horsepower and 50/47-MPG city/highway with a 1.5-liter turbo-four. Add 18-inch wheels, moonroof and heated front seats. Bose audio and wireless phone charging are also available. Add crossover convenience and a shapely rump by going hatchback.

Base price: $29,000

Lincoln Navigator



It’s all about the face and panoramic display screen. Comfy up with heat and massage seats and custom scents. Use Google Assistant to control climate, nav and audio. Genuine wood, 28-speaker Revel audio and hands-free driving add luxuries. Tap the 440-horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 to tow 8,700 pounds of pleasure barge or mobile cabin.

Base price: $85,000

Nissan Kicks



Redesigned for 2025, Kicks flashes future-urban styling, twin-screen dashboard and advanced infotainment. Go with a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and available all-wheel-drive. A roomy interior offers optional 10-speaker Bose audio, heated steering wheel, panoramic moonroof, heated front seats and lane-centering steering.

Base price: $22,000

Kia K4



This compact sedan is sassy with its future-tech lighting, bulging fenders and crisp bodylines. The roomy interior boasts 30 inches of displays, Harman Kardon audio and heated/ventilated seats. Choose from a 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder or 190 hp 1.6-liter turbo four. Safety is enhanced with automated emergency evasive steering.

Base price: $22,000

Buick Enclave



Completely redesigned, Buick’s elegant three-row crossover is larger but more aggressive with a gaping grille under signature winged lighting. A 30-inch display, Bose audio, wireless phone connections and seat massagers are available. Get busy with a 328-horsepower turbo-four, adaptive suspension and all-wheel-drive.

Base price: $45,000

Ram 1500 Ramcharger



Equal parts gas and electric, this smooth boy has a 145-mile EV range, can recharge 50 miles in 10 minutes and packs a 3.6-liter V6 generator to extend range. Packing 663 horsepower, it runs 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds and tows 14,000 pounds. Every luxury and safety system is available, including Active Driving Assist for hands-off touring.

Base price: $65,000

Toyota Crown Signia



Imagine a big Prius crossover with Lexus luxury and 39/37 MPG city/highway. Enjoy digital gauges, 12.3-inch touchscreen and JBL audio. It’s plenty peppy given a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and total system 240 horsepower. All-wheel-drive and 2,700 pounds towing can easily pull a couple of jet-skis from Lake Pleasure.

Base price: $45,000

Lexus GX



Its ruggedly handsome exterior shrouds a tech-laden cabin with digital instruments, large touchscreen and plush amenities. Adaptive suspension and terrain response programming tame road manners. Drivers throttle a 349-horsepower 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 that can tow 9,096 pounds. Hybrids come later. Advanced systems enhance safety.

Base price: $65,000

Subaru Forester



Upscale styling and tablet touchscreen elevate its station. Touring models add 19-inch wheels, brown leather, Harman Kardon audio and wireless phone charging. Roam with a 180-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder delivering 25/32 MPG city/highway. A lofty 8.7-inches of ground clearance and X-Mode configure for all terrains. Three-camera EyeSight can steer around objects in an emergency.

Base price: $30,000